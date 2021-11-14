Red Wings visit the Blue Jackets following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (8-6-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -129, Red Wings +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 2-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with six.

The Red Wings are 4-5-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.2 assists.

Detroit beat Columbus 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with six goals, adding two assists and totaling 8 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 points, scoring nine goals and collecting seven assists. Lucas Raymond has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.