Pittsburgh visits Washington on 3-game road slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (8-2-4, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -168, Penguins +142; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Washington looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Capitals are 3-1-0 against the rest of their division. Washington is seventh in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Penguins are 1-1-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 24 total points for the Capitals, 12 goals and 12 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-seven in nine games this season. Evan Rodrigues has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.