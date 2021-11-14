Orchestra Concert Held Virtually

The Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-2022 concert season Sunday.

However there will be no live audience when they do at the direction of Zanesville-Muskingum Heath Department’s Medical Director.

You can still enjoy the music by visiting the website seoso.org or the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eePWeIAaWiE

The Sunday concert is called Heroes: Honoring First Responders and Veterans. It’s a memorial tribute to the first responders on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 as well as military veterans, as they celebrate Veterans Day.

The orchestra will perform famous hero music that includes Magnificent Seven, Superman, Chariots of Fire and much more.

The concert begin at 3:30pm Sunday, November 14, 2021.