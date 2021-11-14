Morales scores 20 to carry Wagner past VCU 58-44

Sports
Associated Press32

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Wagner beat VCU 58-44 on Saturday night.

Elijah Ford had 14 points for Wagner (2-0).

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for the Rams (1-1). Hason Ward added three blocks.

Associated Press

