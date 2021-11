Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Monday, Nov. 15 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Alcorn, 9 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA vs. Long Beach St., 11 p.m.

No. 8 Baylor vs Nicholls, Noon

No. 11 Illinois at Marquette, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 5 NC State vs. Towson, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa St. vs. South Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 21 South Florida, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona vs. Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs DePaul, 8 p.m.

NFL

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.