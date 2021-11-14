PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 28, Unionville 13

Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 8

Homer-Center 34, Glendale 15

Juniata Valley 29, Conemaugh Valley 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Upper Dublin 36, OT

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 26, Brookville 6

Rustin 41, Kennett 21

Strath Haven 42, Marple Newtown 16

District I Class 4A Playoffs=

Final=

Bishop Shanahan 40, Pottsgrove 6

District I Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Coatesville 35, Perkiomen Valley 30

Garnet Valley 41, Central Bucks West 13

Quakertown 42, Downingtown East 21

Ridley 56, North Penn 55, OT

District II Class 2A Playoffs=

Final=

Lackawanna Trail 14, Dunmore 10

District II Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Scranton Prep 42, Mid Valley 0

Wyoming Area 35, Lakeland 32

District II Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

North Pocono 41, Dallas 26

Valley View 21, Berwick 0

District II Class 6A Playoffs=

Final=

Delaware Valley 35, Hazleton Area 20

District II-XI Class 5A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Final=

East Stroudsburg South 47, Whitehall 41, OT

District III Class 2A Playoffs=

Final=

York Catholic 35, Upper Dauphin 8

District III Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Boiling Springs 35, Hamburg 7

District III Class 4A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Berks Catholic 21, Cocalico 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 62, Northern York 0

Kennard-Dale 28, Donegal 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Big Spring 13

District III Class 5A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Cliff 10, Shippensburg 7

Exeter 43, Manheim Central 26

Governor Mifflin 63, Warwick 35

Spring Grove 21, Waynesboro 6

District III Class 6A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

West Lawn Wilson 14, Central York 11

District IV Class 1A Playoffs=

Final=

Canton 45, Muncy 7

District IV Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Danville 42, Loyalsock 21

Montoursville 17, Milton 14

District IV Class 4A Playoffs=

Final=

Jersey Shore 41, Selinsgrove 0

District IX Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Smethport 8

District IX Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Karns City 35, Clarion Area 7

Ridgway 26, Brookville 6

District V-IX Class 3A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Final=

Bedford 54, Clearfield 12

District V-VIII Class 2A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Final=

Westinghouse 35, Windber 34

District VI Class 1A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Portage Area 33, West Shamokin 31

District VI Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Forest Hills 49, Bald Eagle Area 20

Richland 54, Bellwood-Antis 14

District VI Class 3A Playoffs=

Final=

Central Martinsburg 42, Penn Cambria 7

District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Final=

State College 17, Williamsport 14

District X Class 1A Playoffs=

Final=

Reynolds 23, Cochranton 0

District X Class 2A Playoffs=

Final=

Farrell 48, Wilmington 6

District X Class 4A Playoffs=

Final=

Meadville 52, General McLane 19

District XI Class 1A Playoffs=

Final=

Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 13

District XI Class 4A Playoffs=

Final=

Allentown Central Catholic 21, Northwestern Lehigh 14

District XI Class 6A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 21, Northampton 9

Emmaus 21, Parkland 14

WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Canevin 42, Shenango 14

Cornell 38, Leechburg 18

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 29, Clairton 15

Rochester 27, Springdale 7

WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 0

Serra Catholic 6, Laurel 0

Steel Valley 28, South Side 12

Sto-Rox 62, Mohawk 14

WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Avonworth 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Central Valley 41, East Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 14, Freeport 6

Pittsburgh North Catholic 48, Keystone Oaks 41

WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Aliquippa 36, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 45, New Castle 20

McKeesport 35, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 42, Hampton 14

WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Moon 21, Woodland Hills 13

Penn Hills 23, Gateway 20

Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 14

Pine-Richland 20, Peters Township 14

WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Mount Lebanon 28, North Allegheny 17

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Seneca Valley 21

