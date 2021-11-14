Festival of Trees Submission Deadline Extended

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The deadline to enter into the 29th annual festival of trees is approaching, however; the Chamber of Commerce has extended the online entry deadline until next Thursday, November 18th.

So far, there has been an estimate of 125 entries for Festival of Trees and the goal for this year is to reach 175 or more.

“We have extended our deadline. We’ve been getting a lot of wonderful entries so far, but we just wanted the public to know and businesses know that we still have time to accept some more entries,” Dana Matz, President Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce stated.

Matz said they are looking forward to the support of the community and explained how there will also be a parade in place due to the auction being held virtually.

“We appreciate the support. It’s always a wonderful week with the Festival of Trees auction, which will be virtual and can be seen on the WHIZ.com website or the zmchamber.com website. Wednesday of that week we’ll have something new. There will be a Christmas parade that visits Zanesville that the city of Zanesville is putting together and then the auction will be live Friday from nine to six,” Matz said.

The festival of trees event will be held on December 3rd from 3PM to 6PM. You can submit your business entry online here.

If you are needing assistance with decoration supplies, please contact the Chamber of Commerce and they can assist with the items needed.