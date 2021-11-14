Coleman scores 21 to carry Hawaii past Pacific 73-61

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had a career-high 21 points as Hawaii got past Pacific 73-61 on Saturday night.

Bernardo Da Silva had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (2-1). Amoro Lado added 10 points. Jerome Desrosiers had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points for the Tigers (1-2). Nick Blake added 16 points. Pierre Crockrell II had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com