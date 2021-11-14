Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

New Zealand lost the all-important toss and scored 172-4. Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on 21, led the way by scoring 85 off 48 balls. Josh Hazlewood finished with 3-16.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173-2 in 18.5 overs.

