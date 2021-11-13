USBC Held Their 5th Annual Operation: Bowl for Veterans at Sunrise Bowling Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Veterans Day has already passed, but that doesn’t mean honoring and supporting those who served has to stop.

The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) of Zanesville held their 5th Annual Operation, Bowl for Veterans, 9 Pin No Tap Tournament today at the Sunrise Bowling Center that raises money for the honor flights to D.C.

Dan Blackburn, USBC Board Member, said they were able to give away $2,300 from the previous 2019 event, which was able to send 57 Veterans to D.C.

“There’s always ways to try to give back to the community. Especially with the Veterans and other needs out there…So we’ve just been being able to do as much as we can,” Blackburn stated. “We also have a Breast Cancer Awareness tournament we do every year as well and those proceeds go to Columbus for that foundation as well. So we just try to do as much as we can.”

USBC also had a 50/50 jackpot raffle, a prize fund, a honor recognition slide and more.

25 year Army Veteran, Skip Johnson, said it’s been an amazing experience to be supported throughout the community.

“I put my 25 years in the army and it really feels great to be supported by so many different people,” Johnson said. “I’ve been bowling since I was a teenager. That was a long time ago. Even before I got sick.”

USBC partnered with the Veterans Appreciate Foundation, where the proceeds will be going towards as well. Blackburn said the tournament was a great turn out and glad to see everything going back to normal.