Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Florida Gulf Coast 89-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 18 points to lead five Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers beat Florida Gulf Coast 89-77 on Saturday.

Tom Welch added 15 points for the Ramblers (2-0). Chris Knight chipped in 14, Tate Hall scored 12 and Lucas Williamson had 10.

Tavian Dunn-Martin scored a career-high 34 points for the Eagles (1-1). Matt Halvorsen added 14 points. Cyrus Largie had 10 points and six rebounds.

