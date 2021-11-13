South Africa subdues spirited Scotland to win 30-15

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — South Africa scored 13 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then leaned on its dominant scrum and forward pack to subdue a spirited Scotland and win their rugby test 30-15 on Saturday.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks’ tries, with his second coming in that decisive spell after halftime, to help the world champion to a second win in two games on its end-of-year tour to Britain.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg also crossed for two tries at Murrayfield to first put the Scots ahead 10-8 at halftime, and then close the gap to 21-15 midway through the second half.

But Scotland, in search of a first win over South Africa since 2010, couldn’t hold its own against the Springboks’ pack in the last 20 minutes.

South Africa added three late penalties as the forwards turned the screw. After beating Wales and now Scotland, the Springboks face England next weekend at Twickenham for a chance at three wins from three.

