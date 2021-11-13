SC St. squares off against Lipscomb

Lipscomb (1-1) vs. South Carolina State (0-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and South Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. Lipscomb came up short in an 86-77 game at College of Charleston in its last outing. South Carolina State lost 75-65 to Loyola (Md.) in its most recent game.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Antonio TJ Madlock, Jemel Davis and Latavian Lawrence have combined to score 36 percent of South Carolina State’s points this season. For Lipscomb, Jacob Ognacevic, Tommy Murr and Will Pruitt have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this year.ACCURATE AHSAN: Ahsan Asadullah has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bisons have averaged 31 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com