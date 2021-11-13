No. 8 Baylor faces Nicholls St.

Associated Press48

Nicholls State (2-0) vs. No. 8 Baylor (1-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor hosts Nicholls State in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 86.1 points per matchup on their way to a 14-0 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Nicholls State went 2-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

