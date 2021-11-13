Harris leads Butler past Troy 70-59

Sports
Associated Press41

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris had 23 points as Butler got past Troy 70-59 on Saturday night. Jair Bolden added 21 points for the Bulldogs.

Harris made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jayden Taylor had 10 points for Butler (3-0). Bryce Nze added eight rebounds and five assists.

Efe Odigie had 13 points for the Trojans (1-1). Duke Deen added 10 points and six rebounds.

Associated Press

