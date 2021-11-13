Diarra, Texas A&M beat Abilene Christian 81-80 in 2OT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 17 points, Tyrece Radford added 15 and Hassan Diarra hit a tightly-contested 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left and Texas A&M slipped past Abilene Christian 81-80 in double overtime on Friday night.

Quenton Jackson had 13 points, Marcus Williams scored 12 and Diarra finished with nine points for Texas A&M (2-0).

Reggie Miller made a 3-pointer to give Abilene Christian (0-2) a 78-75 lead with 2:01 to play in the second overtime. Gordon answered with a 3 on the other end and a layup by Airion Simmons gave a Wildcats a 80-78 advantage with 25 seconds remaining. Jackson missed a short jumper on the right side with eight seconds left but Henry Coleman III grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt. The Duke transfer missed both free throws but the second went out of bounds off Abilene Christian with 5.9 seconds to go and Diarra made a step-back 3 to put the Aggies in front.

Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds, Coryon Mason also scored 18 points and Mahki Mason added 15, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for Abilene Christian. Cameron Stelle had 11 points and Simmons finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mason played for the final shot of regulation, dribbling down the clock before driving to the right elbow where defender by Marcus Williams forced an air ball just before the buzzer. Morris hit a 3 at the end of the overtime to make it 73-all and force a second OT.

___

