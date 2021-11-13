Davis leads Jacksonville past NC A&T 63-54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 18 points as Jacksonville topped North Carolina A&T 63-54 on Saturday.
Mike Marsh had 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0). Bryce Workman added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.
David Beatty had 12 points for the Aggies (0-2). Kameron Langley added 12 points and five steals. Harry Morrice had three blocks.
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
