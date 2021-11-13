Dallas plays Philadelphia on 3-game home slide

Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (4-6-2, seventh in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -144, Flyers +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Philadelphia looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Stars are 1-2-1 at home. Dallas is last in the Western Conference averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Miro Heiskanen leads the team with nine total assists.

The Flyers are 4-1-1 on the road. Philadelphia averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with four goals and has 7 points. Heiskanen has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with six goals and has 8 points. Sean Couturier has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.