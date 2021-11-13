Charleston Southern takes Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double OT

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdowns and Daniel Oscar ran for 101 yards and a score and Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double overtime on Saturday.

Buccaneers (4-5, 3-4 Big South Conference) freshman defensive back Kamron Smith came up with a stop of Gardner-Webb running back Nick Gaither for no gain on fourth-and-4 at the Charleston 8-yard line to end it.

Down 21-14, Bailey Fisher rallied Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-5) and engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that that took just 70 seconds and ended when he threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Justin Franklin with 52 seconds left to tie it.

After the teams traded field goals in each possession of overtime, Chambers ran it in from the 2-yard line and then completed the two-point conversion on a pass to Ja’Rell Smith before the the defense sealed it.

Fisher threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns but also threw a pair of interceptions.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25