Tenn. Tech goes for first win vs Oakwood

Oakwood vs. Tennessee Tech (0-1)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to battle the Ambassadors of Division III Oakwood. Tennessee Tech lost 89-65 on the road to Memphis in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Golden Eagles scored 59.7 points per contest in those seven contests.

