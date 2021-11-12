Statewide amber alert issued for missing Canton girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl in Stark County, Ohio.

Early Friday morning, officials released an Endangered Missing Child Alert was for Ana Burke after she was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill Store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW in Canton, Ohio

Authorities said she is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett, who is driving a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with Michigan registration EHL7187.

Officials ask that anyone who believes they may have seen Ana, Johnathan, or the car mentioned above, call or dial 911. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.