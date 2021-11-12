Seton Hall hosts Yale

Sports
Associated Press

Yale (1-0) vs. Seton Hall (1-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Seton Hall both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and giving up 71.8 per game in the process.

Associated Press

