Sculptors Hair and Nail Studio Celebrates Official Opening Today With a Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s a new salon in town and that’s Sculptors Hair and Nail Studio. The studio celebrated today with an official ribbon cutting and open house.

Owner and President of Sculptors Hair and Nail Studio, Stephanie Cromwell, has been in cosmetology for 20 years and a salon manager for 8 of the last 11 years. She says opening her own salon has always been a goal.

“So I’m excited for all the girls too to get their name out there that they’re in this new location…I’ve always wanted to adventure off into my own. I looked into booth rental, but I wanted the same kind of atmosphere that I was used to and a lot of those girls from that salon moved with me into this location,” Cromwell said.

Current clients of the salon have commented on the salons’ cozy atmosphere.

This opening is a big deal for Cromwell, but through her humble personality she continued to speak on the work her team of ladies have put in.

“Opening up a business is always scary. It’s exciting too and fun, but it’s super scary right now because of COVID. It’s more difficult and it’s a lot harder to make that leap at this time because of the uncertainty in the future, but all these girls have worked really hard and our talent as definitely proceeded, and I’m hoping that we stay successful and fingers crossed that we are continued without any issues with any shutdowns,” Cromwell stated.

Sculptors Hair and Nail Studio is located at 3209 Maple Avenue in the Country Fair Shopping Center. They also offers waxing, skin care, make-up and lash services. To book an appointment or for more information on the services, you can visit their website at sculptorsstudio.com.