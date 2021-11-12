Scruggs scores 23 to carry Xavier over Kent State 73-59

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 23 points as Xavier topped Kent State 73-59 on Friday night.

Colby Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds for Xavier (2-0). Jack Nunge added 11 points. Jerome Hunter had nine rebounds.

Sincere Carry had 18 points for the Golden Flashes (0-1). Justyn Hamilton added 13 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.



