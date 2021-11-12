Philadelphia takes on Indiana, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to end its three-game slide with a win against Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 2-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The 76ers are 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from downtown this season. Seth Curry leads them shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.3 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Chris Duarte is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.1 points and 4.7 assists for the 76ers. Curry is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (back), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.