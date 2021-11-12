Outstanding Leadership Award

Nichole Hannahs80

A Zanesville educator is the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Leadership Award for Community Service from the Ohio Educational Service Center Association.

Diane Jones received the honor at the Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference in Columbus. The award recognizes a community leader who has rendered a leadership service that’s benefited local school districts in the county school system, the educational service center office or both.

For the past seven years Jones has co-facilitated the Appalachian Ohio P-20 Council and has served on Ohio University Zanesville Coordinating Council, Focus group for long range planning of Regional Campuses and Muskingum University’s Educator Preparation team.

Nichole Hannahs

