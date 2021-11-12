Ottawa takes on Pittsburgh on 6-game skid

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-3-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +117, Penguins -141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa looks to break its six-game losing streak when the Senators take on Pittsburgh.

The Senators are 1-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 25 total minutes.

The Penguins are 4-2-1 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh serves 6.7 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Sam Lafferty leads the team averaging 1.4.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 12 total points for the Senators, five goals and seven assists. Tyler Ennis has four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Evan Rodrigues leads the Penguins with four goals and has 8 points. Jason Zucker has three goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Shane Pinto: out (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Nikita Zaitsev: out (health protocols), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.