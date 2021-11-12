No. 18 Tennessee meets ETSU

Sports
Associated Press19

East Tennessee State (0-0) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee is coming off a 90-62 home win against UT Martin on Tuesday. East Tennessee State went 13-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. East Tennessee State went 2-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

AAC commish ‘vigorously’ opposed to P5 protection in CFP

Associated Press

Seton Hall hosts Yale

Associated Press

Rodgers’ vaccine comments may test his clout with sponsors

Associated Press