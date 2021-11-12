Jenner, Blue Jackets to face Capitals in Columbus

Washington Capitals (7-2-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +116, Capitals -137; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall a season ago while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.4 goals on 29.0 shots per game last season.

Washington finished 36-15-5 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Capitals scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.