PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 28, Unionville 13
Bishop Guilfoyle 38, Purchase Line 8
Juniata Valley 29, Conemaugh Valley 12
Rustin 41, Kennett 21
Strath Haven 42, Marple Newtown 16
District I Class 4A Playoffs=
Final=
Bishop Shanahan 40, Pottsgrove 6
District I Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Garnet Valley 41, Central Bucks West 13
Quakertown 42, Downingtown East 21
District II Class 2A Playoffs=
Final=
Lackawanna Trail 14, Dunmore 10
District II Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Scranton Prep 42, Mid Valley 0
District II Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Valley View 21, Berwick 0
District II Class 6A Playoffs=
Final=
Delaware Valley 35, Hazleton Area 20
District III Class 2A Playoffs=
Final=
York Catholic 35, Upper Dauphin 8
District III Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Boiling Springs 35, Hamburg 7
District III Class 4A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Berks Catholic 21, Cocalico 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 62, Northern York 0
Kennard-Dale 28, Donegal 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Big Spring 13
District III Class 5A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Cliff 10, Shippensburg 7
Exeter 43, Manheim Central 26
Governor Mifflin 63, Warwick 35
Spring Grove 21, Waynesboro 6
District III Class 6A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
West Lawn Wilson 14, Central York 11
District IV Class 1A Playoffs=
Final=
Canton 45, Muncy 7
District IV Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Montoursville 17, Milton 14
District IV Class 4A Playoffs=
Final=
Jersey Shore 41, Selinsgrove 0
District IX Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Smethport 8
District IX Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Karns City 35, Clarion Area 7
District V-IX Class 3A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Final=
Bedford 54, Clearfield 12
District VI Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Richland 54, Bellwood-Antis 14
District VI Class 3A Playoffs=
Final=
Central Martinsburg 42, Penn Cambria 7
District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Final=
State College 17, Williamsport 14
District X Class 1A Playoffs=
Final=
Reynolds 23, Cochranton 0
District X Class 4A Playoffs=
Final=
Meadville 52, General McLane 19
District XI Class 1A Playoffs=
Final=
Williams Valley 28, Tri-Valley 13
District XI Class 4A Playoffs=
Final=
Allentown Central Catholic 21, Northwestern Lehigh 14
District XI Class 6A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 21, Northampton 9
Emmaus 21, Parkland 14
WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Canevin 42, Shenango 14
Cornell 38, Leechburg 18
Rochester 27, Springdale 7
WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Beaver Falls 40, New Brighton 0
Serra Catholic 6, Laurel 0
Sto-Rox 62, Mohawk 14
WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Avonworth 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Elizabeth Forward 14, Freeport 6
WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Aliquippa 36, Laurel Highlands 0
McKeesport 35, Armstrong 21
Thomas Jefferson 42, Hampton 14
WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Penn-Trafford 42, Fox Chapel 14
Pine-Richland 20, Peters Township 14
WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Seneca Valley 21
