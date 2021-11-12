DePaul squares off against C. Michigan

Central Michigan (0-1) vs. DePaul (1-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Central Michigan came up short in a 78-68 game at Missouri on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 97-72 win at home over Coppin State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 2-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Chippewas gave up 80.5 points per game while scoring 77.8 per contest. DePaul went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 84 points and allowing 65 per game in the process.

