Clean out Those Closets and make a C-Day Donation

It’s time to clean out your closets, kitchens and garages and make a donation to the Salvation Army.

Instead of watching your donations pile up you can get rid of them this weekend with the help of the Zanesville Jaycee’s. Their annual C-Day is this Saturday. This year they’re accepting donations of gentle used clothing, kids toys, lightly used kitchen utensils, non-perishable food and monetary donations.

“It’s a great day to go through your cupboard, go through your closet, that stuff that you’re not using anymore, pack it up and give us a call and we’ll be right down to pick it up,” explained Taylor Russell president of the Zanesville Jaycee’s.

The goal is to replenish the Salvation Army’s shelves as they prepare to help give a holiday season to those that wouldn’t have one otherwise.



“We always see a need there. They’ve always been a good partner to us so we want to be a good partner back. And this is the time of year, which they really need help because they’re giving out everything they’ve got,” said Russell.

To make a donation you can call the Jaycee’s headquarters Saturday, November 13 between 9am-12pm at (740) 453-7889. You’ll give them your address and they’ll come pick up the donations. You can also reach out to them through the Zanesville Jaycee’s Facebook page.