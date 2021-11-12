Butler squares off against Troy

Troy (1-0) vs. Butler (1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Butler both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 3-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Trojans gave up 71.3 points per game while scoring 57 per contest. Butler went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and allowing 68.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com