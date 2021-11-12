Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week: Diesel!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s announces Diesel as their pet of the week.

Diesel is about 4-years-old and has been with the shelter for a few weeks now. He is a very well behaved dog that doesn’t pull on the leash when you walk him and gets along well with cats, says April Cohagen-Gibson, General Manager for the Animal Shelter Society.

“Diesel would do good in a home that has yard. He does like to walk on the leash. He does like to have that time with someone. He’s really going to do well with younger children or older folks. He’s just an all around good dog. He really is,” Cohagen-Gibson stated.

The 2nd annual Santa Paw Supply Drive is coming up for the Animal Shelter Society on December 4th. This event allows the community to donate supplies for the animals at the shelter.

“Basically you just come through the shelter you drive through, pop open your trunk or the door of your vehicle and we get our supplies out. That’s how we operate here. We’re in dyer need of liquid laundry detergent, bleach, some kitten chaw and puppy chaw,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

To view a list of what is needed for the Santa Paw Supply Drive, you can visit the website at the animalsheltersociety.org. If you are interested in adopting Mr. Diesel or any other cat, dog, or other animal, you can also view the website and complete an application.