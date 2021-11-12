Updated on Thursday, 11 November 2021 at 6:28 PM EST

TONIGHT: Rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the evening, and then gradually tapering off during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight, and then mostly clear skies towards sunrise. Lows around 40°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then a stray rain shower and snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 32°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 43°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 28°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 40°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 46°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L2A – was positioned near Duluth, MN with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb. A cold front from L2A extends across western Ohio where a steady rain has developed along and ahead of this frontal boundary.

As we head through the evening hours, the rain showers will be likely across our region. However, the cold front will likely move through during the mid or late evening hours. In passing, the cold front will likely take most of the precipitation out of our region, though some lingering rain showers will be possible. Drier air wrapping around the low pressure will try likely allow for a decrease in cloud cover during the overnight tonight, and mostly clear skies will be likely by sunrise. However, the winds will likely remain stiff with gusts up to 25 mph from the southwest possible overnight tonight.

Mostly clear skies early Friday Morning will give way to increasing clouds as a secondary cold front develops back across the Upper Midwest. This secondary cold front will likely move towards our region by the late afternoon. Isolated rain showers will be possible for our region during the late afternoon hours, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be the theme by the late afternoon. Highs will try to reach up to around 57° – 61° given the lack of clouds in our region during the morning and into the first half of the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers and snow showers will be possible for Friday Night as temperatures quickly drop behind the secondary cold front. At this time, I am not expecting any accumulation in our region other than a brief dusting at most.

Isolated rain showers and snow showers will be possible late Saturday Morning and into early Saturday Afternoon as some low level instability may exist in our region. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely persist throughout the day on Saturday, and with the winds from the west with gusts up to 30 mph at times, temperatures in our region will likely end up around 41° – 45° during the afternoon hours.

Another system – L3 – will likely move into our region during the afternoon on Sunday. This system will try to bring us some rain showers and even some snow showers. Otherwise; winds from the west with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times will likely keep the temperatures from rising much higher than 40° – 44°.

Afterwards, an area of high pressure will try to control our regional weather ahead of our next system which will try to push another cold front into our region by the middle of next work week.

