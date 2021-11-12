Art COZ Holding a Holiday Art Festival at the Welcome Center

The Artist Colony of Zanesville (Art COZ) is getting into the holiday spirit by holding a Holiday Art Festival tomorrow at the Welcome Center.

The fest is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will include local artists and business vendors and more. The event will allow the community to gather by getting into the holiday spirit.

“We put this together to give the member a chance to all kind of get together and support each other, and then a fun holiday event so you can do all your shopping in one space,” Kristen Brown, President of Art COZ said. “So there will be a bunch of different kind of vendors. there will be jewelry, soaps, paintings, wood carvings, just a little bit of everything.”

There will be an ornament decoration station by the Muskingum County Library System (MCLS), who will also have more crafts and games for the kids.

“It’s a beautiful facility so we really appreciate the Welcome Center allowing us to do that there. We’re very grateful for our sponsors too,” Brown said.

The event is free of entry and Brown is hoping that everyone has a fun time, but safe time as masks are not required to wear, but is encouraged.