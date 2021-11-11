Toronto takes on Philadelphia, looks to stop 3-game slide

Toronto Raptors (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to break its three-game slide with a win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 0-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 103.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Raptors are 2-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference allowing only 102.0 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 21.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 7.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: day to day (foot), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Joe: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (knee), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.