The ZTNT Model Railroad Club Holding Open House This Weekend For Their Historic Train Display

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A unique and creative train display that depicts historical locations of Ohio is now open for showing at the Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club.

The display moved into a new location in 2013, but has been in Zanesville for a few years now. The train displays shows some parts of history as it travels an outline through Pittsburgh to Columbus .

“Just some of the scenes you would see in Southern Ohio and just the detail that goes into this, we try to add a little bit of history in it. We have a good following of people in Zanesville that come up and visit this for years because we’ve had an open house since probably the mid 90’s,” says Rick Gooden, the Treasurer of the Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club.

The club started in 1976 with a group of people who shared the same interest and Good has been a part of the club since 1980. The money for the materials and even the engine that runs the train come from donations and club member dues.

“I like the city. I suppose because I’m working on it back there. I just like to run the trains,” Gooden said. “I don’t care to do all the wiring that goes into this thing, but I like to do scenery. That’s what I really like to do.”

Gooden added that they are currently working on a new piece for the Model Railroad Magazine and should be completed by next year or so.

The Zane Trace National Model Railroad Club open house will start this weekend for viewing Saturday and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., which is free admissions, but donations are highly encouraged. During the open house, there will be information on becoming a member and one of the officers can give more details on what’s next.