Run to Help Local Food Pantry



Food banks are feeling the economic pinch as prices surge and the disruption in the supply chain continues.

There is a way you can help one local food pantry and get some exercise while doing it. Grace United Methodist Church is holding their 14th “Race for Grace” this month.

The funds raised help Eastside Community Ministry, so they can in turn help others through their food pantry.



“I think it is a wonderful way to start the season of giving to support a great community event,” explained Eastside Board Member Katie Graham. “We serve anywhere from 200 to 225 families per month. So the donations that we get really really benefits the people in our community.”

The race is once again being held virtually this year. There is a 5k and a one mile fun walk for those wishing to participate. Since it’s a virtual race you can take part anytime between November 20th to the 28th and submit your times.

“It’s an easy way to give back to the community, but it’s also a fun family event. We’re hoping next year to have it live again to see the people on the streets and all the people volunteering. For me it’s family, It’s community and a great way to be a part of it,” said Graham.

You can register for the race at runsignup.com until November 27. Once you complete the race you’ll also use the website to submit your times. The cost to register is $30. Every participant that registers before November 24 will receive either a 20oz stainless steel tumbler or 20oz clear sports bottle with flip straw lid.

