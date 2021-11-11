Ottawa Senators add 3 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators placed three more players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the team total to nine and an assistant coach.

The Senators put forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray on the COVID-19 list and later added defenseman Nikita Zaitsev.

“All you can do is try to protect yourself as much as possible,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “Try to wear a mask, try to distance yourself and stay inside your certain circles. But at this point it’s really tough because your circle is the group that has it.”

The Senators recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from Belleville of the American Hockey League to fill the gaps in the roster for their game Thursday night against Los Angeles.

The Senators canceled practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenseman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are on the list, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.

The Senators are scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday.