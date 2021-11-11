OSHP Reminds Public to “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Wearing your seatbelts is the law in Ohio, and not just a recommendation -especially on short trips less than a few miles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is launching a campaign “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time” to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a seatbelt every time you’re in a car. The campaign is emphasizing the importance of wearing a seatbelt for trips that are so short, people may not think it’s worth wearing a seatbelt.

“It does happen during those times. You know crashes happen anytime you’re driving a car. I always tell people, if you drive -you’re going to crash. It’s just a matter of time. So, why not be prepared for it, why not have your belt on, why not do as much as you can to help yourself in a crash. Wearing that belt is the best thing you can do to save your life or reduce injuries in a crash,” Russel Pasqualetti, Lieutenant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated.

Short trips just a few blocks away may seem safe, but if you’re not buckled up, even a low-speed impact can cause serious injuries.

“Even a pretty low-speed crash can make the airbags go off. If you’re not wearing your belt, you’re going to be moving forward and that airbag is going to be coming back, and you’re going to meet. And those things come out with a lot of force. People always regret not having their seatbelts on when the airbags deploy,” Lieutenant Pasqualetti said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes that this campaign will be able to increase seat belt usage in the state to protect individuals in even minor traffic accidents.