Meadowbrook looks for playoff revenge against St. Clairsville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the second year in a row Meadowbrook and St. Clairsville will meet in the DIV playoffs. This time the Colts are hoping for a diffrent result.

It has been a historic season for Meadowbrook. They’ve hit the 10-win mark for the first time in program history. Last Friday they rallied to beat John Glenn 28-21 and they are the only Muskingum Valley League team still playing. St. Clairsville has won 10 games in row and comes into the matchup 11-1.

The two met last season at Red Devil Stadium in the third round of the playoffs. Meadowbrook jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead. However, the Red Devils scored 42 unanswered to knocked the Colts out of the playoffs.

Meadowbrook has had a whole year to think about that loss.

“Throughout the offseason we talked about St. Clairsville. In the back of our mind we knew to get as far as we wanted to we’d have to get through St. Clairsville at some point. We’re looking forward to it. They are the two seed for a reason. Our kids have been looking forward to this. And Friday we’ll take our shot,” said Meadowbrook head coach Steve Norman.

Friday’s game will be play in Gnadenhutten at Indian Valley High School’s new football field. You can hear all the play-by-play on Z92 Radio. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.