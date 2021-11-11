Arizona plays Chicago, aims to end road slide

Arizona Coyotes (1-11-1, seventh in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-9-2, sixth in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -153, Coyotes +129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Chicago looking to end its eight-game road slide.

The Blackhawks are 1-3-0 in division games. Chicago scores 2.1 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with seven total goals.

The Coyotes are 0-2-0 against Central opponents. Arizona is last in the Western Conference shooting 25.4 shots per game.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 13 total points for the Blackhawks, five goals and eight assists. Seth Jones has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with nine total assists and has 11 points. Lawson Crouse has three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Brandon Hagel: out (shoulder), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.