Updated on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late. Warm & Breezy. High 69°

TONIGHT: Rain Likely Early. Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. Low 42°

FRIDAY: Isolated Shower. Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and breezy Thursday across SE Ohio, out ahead of our cold front. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to around 70 during the middle of the afternoon. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be likely this afternoon into the evening. Rain will be likely as our cold front moves into the region late this afternoon into the evening. Rain will be steady and heavy at times.

Rain chances will be likely into the first half of the overnight, but will begin to tapper off once the front moves through before midnight. We will see some clearing after midnight. This will allow colder air to move in from the north and west. Overnight lows will bottom out into the lower 40s. It will be breezy once again, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

As we wrap up the work week, we will see seasonal conditions, with highs in the mid 50s. A slight chance of an isolated shower will be possible during the mid to late afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies on Friday.

Colder air will begin to move in for the weekend into the start of the new work week, as an upper level trough moves into the Great Lakes and New England. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average for daytime highs, as we will top off in the low to mid 40s Saturday through Monday. Scattered showers will be possible this weekend into Monday, with the dominant form of precipitation liquid, but some snow may mix in from time to time. The best chance for showers will occur on Sunday.

As we head into the next work week, we will gradually warm to seasonal norms by next Wednesday, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will return once again by the middle of next too.

Have a Great Thursday!

