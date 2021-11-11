5B’s Embroidery Service Conducts a Flagpole Raise for the Company’s Veterans and Throughout the Nation

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- It’s Veterans Day and the 5B’s embroidery service company took action by placing a 40-foot-tall flagpole at the manufacturing facility.

There was a formal dedication ceremony that honored the Veterans within 5B’s, but also all Veterans throughout the nation. Zachary Freeland, Corporate Affairs Director at 5B’s, expressed how he served 12 years in the Army National Guard and also served in Afghanistan.

“Whenever I came back home I just wanted to give back and contribute, and have some kind of purpose whenever it came to Veterans. Whenever I came here and started working I noticed that there wasn’t a flagpole and the first thing that downed on me was like, ‘we need a flagpole at 5B’s.'” Freeland said. “So once I became promoted at the company…That was my first mission to get a flagpole here at the company.”

He said that they raised the flag two weeks ago, but wanted to conduct an official ceremony for Veterans Day.

“We’re all about giving back and taking care of our people. Our mission statement is pretty simple. It’s God first, people second and ourselves last. We try to live by those words and that’s the message we try to reflect and echo throughout this entire building,” Freeland stated.

The Zanesville Color Guard was able to raise the flag during the ceremony and there was also a brass quintet from the Southeastern Ohio Symphony performing music.