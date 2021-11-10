Zanesville Police Department Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide on Pine Street

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred this morning on Pine Street around 7:50 a.m.

Police said 27-year-old Brittany Dobbs and 41-year-old Wesley Sanders were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through our investigation we learned that both adults had died from apparent gunshots and it appears right now that the male had apparently shot the female and himself,” Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury stated.

There were other people living in the residence who made the 911 call once both adults were found downstairs of the home, according to Chief Coury.

“We know the parties involved lived here together as living partners, but other than that we don’t have any other details to release at this time,” Coury said.

Both autopsies will be conducted at Licking County Morgue for further investigation.