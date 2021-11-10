Shumate scores 20 to carry Toledo over Valparaiso 69-61

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — JT Shumate had 20 points as Toledo topped Valparaiso 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Shumate made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Ryan Rollins had 15 points for Toledo (1-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. RayJ Dennis had six rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 16 points for Valpo (0-1). Kevion Taylor added 12 points. Trevor Anderson had 11 points.

