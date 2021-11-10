Samuel carries Seton Hall over Fairleigh Dickinson 93-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Seton Hall routed Fairleigh Dickinson 93-49 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Bryce Aiken and Myles Cale added 15 points each for the Pirates and Tray Jackson had 14.

Brandon Rush had 19 points for the Knights.

