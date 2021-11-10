New program offers Columbus graduates free community college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New graduates from Ohio’s largest school district will get a chance to attend community college tuition-free under a program announced Wednesday by Columbus officials and partner groups funding and facilitating it.

The Columbus Promise initiative would allow Columbus City Schools graduates in the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 to attend Columbus State Community College tuition-free to pursue a two-year degree or shorter certificate program. Those students also could get additional money for expenses such as books or transportation, and access to wraparound academic and career supports while at Columbus State.

Officials from the district and Columbus State say the program could help close equity gaps, make college a reality for more students and change their trajectories.

They say it’s based on a “promise” program concept implemented in scores of communities around the country over the past 15 years.

Public and private sponsors will split the estimated $9.5 million cost, including $4 million from the city and $1 million from Columbus State. The rest would come from private partners and philanthropy.