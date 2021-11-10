MVL Volleyball Awards: Small School Division

Offensive Player of the year Ella Jefferis 11 Meadowbrook
Defensive player of the year Miyah Davis 11 Coshocton
Player of the year Camden Black 11 Meadowbrook
Coach of the year Kelly Zehnder Meadowbrook
All MVL First Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
Jalynn West Coshocton 11 S
Miyah Davis Coshocton 11 L
Camden Black Meadowbrook 11 OH
Ella Jefferis Meadowbrook 11 S
Kenzie Zumbro Morgan 12 S
JeriLynn Koehler New Lexington 11 MH
Aubri Spicer* New Lexington 11 RSH
Sydney McWhorter West Muskingum 12 OH
SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
Ella Bible Coshocton 12 RS
Lindsay Bryant Coshocton 11 OH
Grace Pinkerton Morgan 11 OH
Karly Launder Meadowbrook 10 OH
Kendyl Cannon Meadowbrook 11 MH
Megan Devillez Meadowbrook 11 MH
Lizzie Ellis New Lexington 11 S
Kyler Moore West Muskingum 12 OH