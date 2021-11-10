MVL Volleyball Awards: Small School Division

Nichole Hannahs69

Offensive Player of the year Ella Jefferis 11 Meadowbrook

Defensive player of the year Miyah Davis 11 Coshocton

Player of the year Camden Black 11 Meadowbrook

Coach of the year Kelly Zehnder Meadowbrook

All MVL First Team

PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION

Jalynn West Coshocton 11 S

Miyah Davis Coshocton 11 L

Camden Black Meadowbrook 11 OH

Ella Jefferis Meadowbrook 11 S

Kenzie Zumbro Morgan 12 S

JeriLynn Koehler New Lexington 11 MH

Aubri Spicer* New Lexington 11 RSH

Sydney McWhorter West Muskingum 12 OH



SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION

Ella Bible Coshocton 12 RS

Lindsay Bryant Coshocton 11 OH

Grace Pinkerton Morgan 11 OH

Karly Launder Meadowbrook 10 OH

Kendyl Cannon Meadowbrook 11 MH

Megan Devillez Meadowbrook 11 MH

Lizzie Ellis New Lexington 11 S

Kyler Moore West Muskingum 12 OH

Nichole Hannahs

