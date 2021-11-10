MVL Volleyball Awards: Small School Division

Offensive Player of the year Ella Jefferis 11 Meadowbrook



Defensive player of the year Miyah Davis 11 Coshocton



Player of the year Camden Black 11 Meadowbrook



Coach of the year Kelly Zehnder Meadowbrook



All MVL First Team



PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION



Jalynn West Coshocton 11 S



Miyah Davis Coshocton 11 L



Camden Black Meadowbrook 11 OH



Ella Jefferis Meadowbrook 11 S



Kenzie Zumbro Morgan 12 S



JeriLynn Koehler New Lexington 11 MH



Aubri Spicer* New Lexington 11 RSH



Sydney McWhorter West Muskingum 12 OH





SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team

PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION



Ella Bible Coshocton 12 RS



Lindsay Bryant Coshocton 11 OH



Grace Pinkerton Morgan 11 OH



Karly Launder Meadowbrook 10 OH



Kendyl Cannon Meadowbrook 11 MH



Megan Devillez Meadowbrook 11 MH



Lizzie Ellis New Lexington 11 S



Kyler Moore West Muskingum 12 OH